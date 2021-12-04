Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

POG stock opened at GBX 21.26 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £841.32 million and a PE ratio of 53.15. Petropavlovsk has a 12 month low of GBX 17.76 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 34.45 ($0.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

