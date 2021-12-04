Phoneum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,309.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $420,328.29 and $4,309.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,969,456,835 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

