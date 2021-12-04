Piershale Financial Group Inc. Buys 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.1% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total value of $8,663,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,866.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,730.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

