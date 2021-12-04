PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

NRGX stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 10,000 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow bought 3,250 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,672 shares of company stock valued at $275,397.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

