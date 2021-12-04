PIN Trading 36.5% Lower This Week (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00060127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.82 or 0.08304918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00064891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,222.52 or 0.99850979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

