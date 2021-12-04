Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 10,610 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $57.57 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.