Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 76.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABB opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

