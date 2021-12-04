Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.64 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Shares of D opened at $73.04 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

