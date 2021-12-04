Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in WestRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.77.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.