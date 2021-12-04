Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $3,497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459,087 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

