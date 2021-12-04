Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.54 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $141.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $89.72 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

