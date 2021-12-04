Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197,788 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $1,450,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

