Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $9.05 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $155,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

