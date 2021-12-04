Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $9.05 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
