Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.30 million.

PXLW stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,049. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $249.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXLW. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.42.

In related news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1,289.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

