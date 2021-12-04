Plair Price Down 32.7% This Week (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 41% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Plair has a market cap of $989,017.98 and $14,535.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plair coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plair has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Plair alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00041439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00238876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official website is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.