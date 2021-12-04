Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 251 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.