Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 90.3% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 732,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 347,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 75,019 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 61.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 240,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 209,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,466. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

