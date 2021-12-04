PolkaCover 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

