Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $18,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

POOL opened at $544.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $506.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.62.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

