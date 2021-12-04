Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Potbelly worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Potbelly alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Noyes acquired 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $29,948.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,588 shares of company stock valued at $36,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.48 on Friday. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. The business had revenue of $101.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.