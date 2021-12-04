PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.76 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $1,858.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,350.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.59 or 0.08375420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.33 or 0.00329536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.83 or 0.00963428 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00078937 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.27 or 0.00416279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00259143 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,082,236 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

