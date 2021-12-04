Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in November

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 4,132,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.1 days.

Shares of PWCDF opened at $32.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWCDF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

