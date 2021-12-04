Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Short Interest Update

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 307,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFC. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of PFC stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 59,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,362. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

