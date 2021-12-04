Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Acquires 8,680 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average is $144.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

