Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,602 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 486,534 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $342.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

