Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $287,000 Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,072,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $68.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

