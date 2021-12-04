Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,282 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $697.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

