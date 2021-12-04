Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE CAG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

