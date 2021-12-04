Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 28.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $77.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.90. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.