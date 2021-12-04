Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Ares Capital by 11.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 12.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

