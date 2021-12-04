Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 225,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

BATS:ITA opened at $98.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.85.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

