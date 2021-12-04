Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 116,293 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,293 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,522,000 after acquiring an additional 312,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,297,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

