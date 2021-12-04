Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

