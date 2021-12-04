PROG (NYSE:PRG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

PROG (NYSE:PRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROG Holdings Inc. is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Company also operates Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products. PROG Holdings Inc., formerly known as The Aaron’s Company Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRG. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:PRG opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. PROG has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

