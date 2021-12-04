Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Short Interest Down 23.2% in November

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,860,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 21,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PROG. Stephens lowered Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Progenity in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progenity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Progenity by 189.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Progenity by 4,195.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progenity in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Progenity by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $2.36. 40,093,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,791,740. The firm has a market cap of $386.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.01. Progenity has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

