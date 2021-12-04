Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Short Interest Down 20.9% in November

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAGU. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $102,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAGU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

