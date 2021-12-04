ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.85

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $6.60. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 114,744 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Dawson James cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.