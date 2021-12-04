Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.27. 476,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,633. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.24.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.