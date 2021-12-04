Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRVB. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.32.

PRVB opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.84. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 702,011 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,483,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 227,727 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

