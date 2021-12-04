ProximaX Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $15.90 million and approximately $225,662.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ProximaX has traded up 84.9% against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.55 or 0.08305330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00083089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.53 or 1.00113606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002633 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

