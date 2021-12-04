Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

PUK stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Prudential by 133.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 34.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

