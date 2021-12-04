PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $6.15 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.
About PT Adaro Energy Tbk
