PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $6.15 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.

About PT Adaro Energy Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

