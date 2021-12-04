PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow Sells 634 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $23,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PUBM opened at $36.03 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 42.39.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

