Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Gregory Tomb Sells 29,311 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PSTG opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9,387.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

