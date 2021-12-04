Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Gregory Tomb Sells 29,311 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PSTG opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.39.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
