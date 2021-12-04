Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE:PSTG remained flat at $$31.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 374.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

