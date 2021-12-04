PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

PCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,638,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,011.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 867,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,922,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,289,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCT stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

