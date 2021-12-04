PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Wedbush upped their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.32.

PVH stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. PVH has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $292,613,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $259,733,000. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 300.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of PVH by 84.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

