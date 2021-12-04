Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for OMNIQ Corp. Issued By Taglich Brothers (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OMNIQ in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for OMNIQ’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OMNIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on OMNIQ in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OMQS opened at $8.37 on Thursday. OMNIQ has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46).

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

