Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Lifted by Analyst

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bright Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

BHG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $3.36 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31).

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

