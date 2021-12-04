QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Lowered to GBX 330

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

QQ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.71) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 295.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 324.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 256.60 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76).

In other news, insider Michael Harper acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88). Also, insider Neil A. Johnson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £93,100 ($121,635.75). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,147 shares of company stock valued at $10,675,347.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

